Modi conveys to Israel PM India’s support against terrorism ‘in all its forms’

New Delhi, Oct 10 (EFE).- India’s prime minister Narendra Modi sent a message of support to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday following a massive offensive by Palestinian militants.

Armed militants from Hamas, the Islamist movement that de facto governs the Gaza Strip, launched a multi-pronged offensive on Saturday, infiltrating Israel and killing hundreds, including civilians and security personnel, and kidnapping around 100.

“I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour,” Modi said on X, formerly Twitter.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, 09 October 2023. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

“India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

The Indian prime minister had expressed solidarity with Israel on Saturday after the attacks began.

Hamas fighters attacked Israel by land, sea and air, an operation that was met with the declaration of a state of war and bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the most critical moment of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades.

The death toll now stands at more than 3,000, with Israel claiming to have found 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters, and the number of wounded stands at around 6,000, according to the Israeli army.

Police at the scene of a destroyed building in Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 October 2023, following overnight Hamas rocket attacks. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli authorities have declared a siege of Gaza, cutting off electricity, water, food and fuel supplies.

India has historically supported the Palestinian cause to have a state, and its collaboration extends in areas such as health or agriculture, although in the last decade it has strengthened its ties with Israel.

As a “friend of both”, the Palestinian ambassador to India, Adnan Abu Alhaija, called on New Delhi on Tuesday to mediate between Palestine and Israel to reduce tensions. EFE

