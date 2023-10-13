China announces aid for Gaza, advocates ‘two-state’ solution

Beijing, Oct 13 (EFE).- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that Beijing will provide humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip through United Nations channels and advocated the “two-state” solution is the only long-term viable solution for the Middle East.

“The root of this problem lies in the long delay in the realization of Palestine’s aspiration to establish an independent state, and in the fact that the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people has not been corrected,” Wang said after holding a meeting with EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Wang added that China condemned any act causing harm to civilians and that the priority should be to protect civilians and end the conflict as soon as possible, before it deteriorated further.

Wang told reporters in Beijing after co-chairing the EU-China Strategic Dialogue with Europe’s top diplomat that Palestine was in a “critical” situation and that the priority was to stop the conflict as quickly as possible to prevent it from deteriorating.

China further said that they should do everything to open a humanitarian corridor, and the two parties involved should exercise moderation and work towards de-escalation, something that it said it would communicate to them in the UN Security Council meetings.

Wang underlined that the conflict was a very old one and both parties had the right to form a state, and the two-state solution would bring peace and security to the Middle East.

China, he claimed, would be on the side of peace and international justice, and the correct manner to go about it was to resume peace talks as soon as possible.

Wang’s statements come after the Israeli government conveyed to Beijing its disappointment at its official response towards the escalation of violence between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which already left more than two thousand dead. EFE

jco/sc