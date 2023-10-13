Over 40 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces, settlers in past week

Jerusalem, Oct 13 (EFE).- At least 44 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in clashes with Israeli security forces and settlers since Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel last week.

Eight more people died on Friday, as clashes continued in the West Bank amid increased Israeli military operations and soaring tensions.

In addition to the four people who were shot dead, 13 others were hospitalized in critical or serious condition in several West Bank cities, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Israeli border police search Palestinian women at the Damascus gate in the old city in Jerusalem , 13 October 2023. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least 50 Palestinians were arrested in operations across the West Bank, where multiple roadblocks have been set up.

On Thursday night, Hamas called on Palestinians and supporters around the world to hold a “Day of Rage,” prompting clashes with Israeli forces across the West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that, as of 3pm on Friday, medical officials had treated 36 people wounded by live ammunition, one by shrapnel, six by rubber bullets and 76 affected by tear gas, bringing to 764 the number of wounded treated since the start of the conflict on Saturday.

Mourners attend the funeral of one of six Palestinians who were killed in clashes with Israeli settlers at Qusra village, during a funeral at Qusra village near Nablus, West Bank, 12 October 2023.

At least six people were also injured in clashes in Jerusalem, where there is a large deployment of police forces and minor clashes were reported in neighborhoods such as Wadi el Joz.

In the Old City of Jerusalem, one of the main epicenters of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, police only allowed people over the age of 70 to access the Esplanade of the Mosques for Friday prayers, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Israel has also urged its citizens abroad to take precautions against possible protests “that may turn into violent events” following Hamas’ calls.

These developments come amid Israel’s ongoing campaign on the Gaza Strip, which is on the verge of collapse, and where on Friday alone around 100 people were killed by heavy shelling by the Israeli army.

Since last Saturday, at least 1,799 people in Gaza have been killed by air strikes, in addition to 6,388 wounded.

Israel has confirmed more than 1,300 dead, as well as more than 3,200 wounded, of whom almost 400 are in critical or serious condition.

Efforts were ongoing to identify bodies of those killed by Palestinian Hamas militants in the unprecedented ground incursion into Israeli areas bordering Gaza on Oct. 7. EFE

