At least four killed in Lebanon near Israel border, Red Cross says

Beirut, Oct 17 (EFE).- At least four people were killed in a southern Lebanese town bordering Israel that was hit by Israeli artillery on Tuesday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

“Four teams from the Lebanese Red Cross have been sent to Alma al Shaab to recover the bodies of four victims,” the organization said in a statement, without clarifying the causes of death. The area came under Israeli attacks Tuesday morning.

Israeli medics evacuate an injured Israeli following a missile attack on a vehicle in Metula, on the border with Lebanon, to Ziv Hospital in the city of Safed, 17 October 2023. IEFE/EPA/AYAL MARGOLIN ISRAEL OUT

The Lebanese National News Agency (ANN) reported that several points in the south of the country came under Israeli artillery fire throughout the day, including Alma al Shaab.

In the early morning, several people were suffering from symptoms of suffocation after Israeli forces allegedly fired white phosphorus shells at the southern Lebanese town of Al Dhahira, according to ANN.

Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah said it had launched at least seven separate attacks on northern Israel, one of which was a missile, as hostilities in the border area entered their 10th day.

Since Oct. 8, one day after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, Hezbollah and Israeli troops have traded cross-border fire, with some actions also claimed by Palestinian factions operating in Lebanon.

Israeli soldiers at an area near the border with Lebanon, in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 16 October 2023.EFE/EPA/AYAL MARGOLIN ISRAEL OUT

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced Monday that his government was working to prevent Lebanon from becoming involved in the war between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip, but acknowledged that it is impossible “to predict what may happen”.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Beirut Tuesday, explaining that they were doing “everything they can” to ensure that the war between Israel and the Gaza militias does not spread to other countries, especially Lebanon. EFE

