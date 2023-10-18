More than 60 injured in anti-Israel protests in Turkey

Ankara, Oct 18 (EFE).- Dozens of people were injured when anti-Israel protesters and police clashed overnight in Turkey following the bombing of a Gaza hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

Police block protesters trying to get inside the Israeli Consulate during a rally against an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza, in Istanbul, Turkey 17 October 2023 (issued 18 October 2023). EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A total of 63 people, including 43 police officers were injured in clashes during the demonstrations, five were arrested, and a 65-year-old protester died of a heart attack in Istanbul, according to the Istanbul Governor’s Office.

It also warned citizens to avoid irreparable actions.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Tuesday night in Istanbul, Ankara and Adana, furious at the hospital bombing, which is thought to have killed hundreds of people.

Hamas blames the blast on an Israeli air strike, while the Israeli military has blamed a rocket misfired by another Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad. Both have denied responsibility.

Protesters rally outside the Israeli Consulate against an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza, in Istanbul, Turkey 17 October 2023 (issued 18 October 2023). EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The protesters chanted slogans such as “Israel, murderer, out of Palestine” and “Greetings to Hamas, continue the resistance.”

They also threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli diplomatic missions in Ankara, Istanbul and Adana, and tried to enter the compounds, which the police prevented using tear gas.

The protests lasted until 4 am local time (01:00 GMT) Wednesday morning.

Demonstrators in Istanbul also held a prayer for the victims of the hospital attack before leaving the Israeli consulate area.

Turkish security forces took extensive security measures around the Israeli embassy in Ankara and the consulates in Istanbul and Adana, which were closed for security reasons.

Israel has urged its citizens to leave Turkey as soon as possible, due to the danger of being the target of attacks. EFE

dt/tw