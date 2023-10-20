Second ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty in Georgia conspiracy case

Washington, Oct 20 (EFE).- Kenneth Chesebro, Donald Trump’s lawyer for the 2020 campaign, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring with the then-president of the United States to overturn election results in Georgia.

He is the third defendant in the case to plead guilty, and the second member of Trump’s legal team to do so, following attorney Sidney Powell’s plea on Thursday.

Chesebro also agreed to testify during a hearing Friday in Fulton County Court in a case that has 19 defendants, including former President Donald Trump.

During the hearing, he admitted to conspiring with Trump and his other former lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman to submit fake GOP voters in Georgia, to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The lawyer’s guilty plea comes after an agreement between prosecutors and Chesebro’s defense.

Trump’s former attorney agreed to be sentenced to five years of probation, pay a $5,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee (L) receives a plea agreement signed by defendant Kenneth Chesebro (not pictured) from Fulton County Special Executive District Attorney Daysha Young during a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 20 October 2023. EFE/EPA/ALYSSA POINTER / POOL

Giuliani and Eastman have both pleaded not guilty in the Georgia case and now face the prospect of Chesebro taking the stand against them.

The attorney also claimed that he has already fulfilled another requirement of the plea agreement by writing a letter to the citizens of Georgia asking for forgiveness for his actions.

Chesebro’s testimony – who is now barred by the agreement from communicating with the rest of the defendants – could be key to the case against Trump.

The Georgia case is one of four criminal indictments facing the former president, who continues to campaign despite them.

Trump remains the favorite candidate in the Republican primaries to win the party’s nomination.EFE

