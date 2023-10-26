Truck convoy enters Gaza with emergency aid but still no fuel

Cairo, Oct 26 (EFE).- A convoy of humanitarian aid of at least 12 trucks entered through the Egyptian Rafah crossing in the direction of the Gaza Strip on Thursday loaded with emergency medical supplies and medicines but without much-needed fuel, witnesses on the ground confirmed to EFE, who added that the trucks had been under Israeli inspection for 48 hours.

Egyptian state television Al Qahera News also reported that the convoy was already on the Palestinian side of the border crossing.

This was the fifth convoy since Saturday, when Israel allowed the entry of humanitarian aid through Egypt for civilians in the Gaza Strip. Thursday’s trucks bring the total that have entered in the last five days to 74.

Egyptian Red Crescent Society employees and volunteers handle humanitarian aid bound for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, at a warehouse in Arish, Egypt, 25 October 2023. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

International organizations such as the UN or the European Union, NGOs and governments of several countries have requested better access for humanitarian aid to Gaza, which has come under incessant bombing by Israel, leaving the enclave on the verge of humanitarian collapse.

There is a particular need for fuel for power generators to keep hospitals, water purification plants and other basic civilian infrastructure running.

Israel has refused to allow access to fuel over concerns that Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Gaza Strip, will use it for its military aims.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip wait to pass through the Rafah border crossing, Egypt, 24 October 2023. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned Wednesday night on X (formerly Twitter), that “without an immediate fuel delivery, its operations may be forced to shut down.”

Thursday marks the 20th day of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began with a surprise attack Oct. 7 by the Islamist group on Israeli soil that left more than 1,400 dead. More than 200 hostages were also taken to Gaza.

The Israeli army has been bombing the Strip daily ever since in retalition, causing more than 7,000 deaths and over 18,400 injured in the Palestinian enclave. EFE

se-rsm-amr/ks