More than 8,000 people killed due to Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Jerusalem, Oct 29 (EFE).- The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli bombings since the war with Hamas began on Oct. 7 has risen to at least 8,005, the Gazan Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference that at least 3,342 children, 2,062 women and 460 elderly people were among the dead.

He added that since the beginning of the war, at least 25 ambulances have been destroyed inside the Strip, which is de facto controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, and 57 health institutions have been targeted.

Al-Qudra reiterated calls for humanitarian aid to enter the enclave through the Rafah crossing, which borders Egypt.

The UN United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported on Sunday that thousands of people broke into warehouses and distribution centers of the organization in central and southern Gaza and looted supplies.

The UN agency, which has been handling the reception and storage of aid that has entered the Palestinian enclave in the last week through Rafah – about 80 trucks carrying relief -said that on Saturday no convoy could enter due to the telecommunications cut in Gaza.

On the twenty-third day of the war, the Israeli Army sent more troops to Gaza on Sunday to continue the expansion of ground activity in the enclave, which began on Friday with the deployment of tanks.

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a war since Oct. 7, after the Palestinian Islamist group attacked Israeli territory and left 1,400 dead, some 5,400 wounded and 230 hostages taken to Gaza. EFE

