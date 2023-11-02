Heavy clashes between Israeli troops, Hamas militants in northern Gaza

Jerusalem, Nov 2 (EFE).- Israeli troops and militants from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas were engaging in strong clashes in the north of the Gaza Strip, which were especially intense Wednesday night, the Israeli army reported.

In a Thursday statement, the army said Hamas militants fired anti-tank missiles, detonated explosive devices and threw grenades at Israeli troops, who responded with artillery fire.

In the fighting, in which according to the Israeli army “dozens” of Hamas elements were killed, a helicopter and a boat also participated and launched several missiles against the Islamist group’s positions.

Reserve units of the Israeli army, with support from the navy, directed the actions of a combat aircraft that neutralized a group of militiamen that was preparing an attack with anti-tank missiles against ground units, the note indicates.

In recent days, IDF 36th Division soldiers have killed numerous Hamas elements and conducted airstrikes against their targets, including weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, anti-tank missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket launch sites, the statement said. EFE

