Ivanka Trump gives testimony in civil fraud trial against her father’s company

New York, USA, Nov 8 (EFE).- On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), testified in New York in the civil fraud trial against her father’s company, saying she was not involved in the preparation of the financial documents at the center of the case.

“I would assume he would have personal financial statements for accountants but those were not statements I was privy to,” she told the courtroom.

The former executive, who worked closely with her father at both the Trump Organization and the White House, maintained a calm and collected tone throughout the day, in contrast to the former president’s outbursts on Monday when he testified before the judge.

New York Attorney General Letitia James initially included Ivanka in her indictment for allegedly inflating the value of various assets to obtain favorable loans, but an appeals court removed her from the case.

She is the fourth member of the Trump family to testify in the trial, following her father and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Unlike her brothers, Ivanka is being represented by a different legal team than the one representing her father.

During her testimony on Wednesday, she claimed she did not recall details of negotiations to secure financing for various Trump Organization projects or talks to secure a $300 million loan from Deutsche Bank.

“This level of granularity was not something that I can sit here today and say that I recall,” she said.

The former president faces a $250 million fine and could have his licenses to do business in the city revoked.

The judge, Arthur Engoron, summarily ruled before the trial began that Trump and the other defendants – his two eldest sons and two former executives of the company – had committed continuous fraud, a decision that the former president and his lawyers denounced as unfair.

However, his order to revoke Trump’s business licenses was (temporarily) blocked by an appeals court. The prosecutor is now asking the judge to decide on a fine and to ban the family business from the New York real estate market for the next five years. EFE

jdg/ics