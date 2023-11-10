Dozens killed in strike on Gaza school sheltering IDPs: Palestinian officials

Rafah, Gaza, Nov 10 (EFE).- Dozens of people were killed after Israeli bombs struck a public school in Gaza City, according to medical sources and Hamas government officials.

Roaa Haniyeh, a granddaughter of the political head of the Islamist group that governs Gaza, Ismael Haniyeh, was among those killed in the strike on the school in Gaza’s Al Nasser district, Hamas officials said.

The director of Gaza’s al Shifa Hospital confirmed that at least 25 people had been killed, a Gaza government source told EFE, although some reports suggest as many as 50 people died in the strike.

Smoke billows in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, Israel, 10 November 2023. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Internally displaced people who have fled other parts of the enclave were reportedly being sheltered at the school.

Hamas condemned “the atrocious massacre” at the school, calling it “a disgrace to the international community and humanity”.

The organization also said Palestinian civilians had been killed by Israeli attacks while trying to flee southwards along Salahedin Avenue, one of the main arteries of the Strip where Israel has been intermittently opening a corridor since Sunday.

Israeli ground troops, meanwhile, continued their advance through the Strip, where they have surrounded and attacked several hospitals that are on the verge of collapse, including Al Shifa Hospital – the largest in the enclave – where at least 20 people died on Friday in Israeli bombardments.

At the same time, attacks on the Al Quds medical center and its surroundings caused at least one death and 28 injuries among displaced persons sheltering in the facility, “most of whom were children,” reported the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service.

“Two of them were critically injured by (Israeli) occupation snipers who targeted the hospital and fired directly at those present in the building,” in addition to “artillery shells being launched at the western part” of the medical center, the Red Crescent added.

The medical organization also accused Israeli forces of firing at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, without offering further details.

Since the outbreak of the war Oct. 7, more than 11,000 people have died in Gaza as a result of Israeli bombardments. EFE

