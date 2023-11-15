Belize suspends diplomatic ties with Israel over ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza

Guatemala City, Nov 14 (EFE).- Belize suspended diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday due to its “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza since early October.

“We have appealed to Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and to allow unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza. Despite our requests, Israel has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law nor allowed relief workers to alleviate the suffering of millions of Gazans,” the government, led by Prime Minister Johnny Briceño, said in a statement posted on its website.

Among the measures implemented by the Belizean government with “immediate effect” is the suspension of all activities of country’s Honorary Consulate in Tel Aviv as well as the withdrawal of the request for accreditation of Jonathan Enav as Belize’s Honorary Consul, the statement said.

“Since the 7th October 2023, Israel has consistently violated international law, international humanitarian law and the human rights of Gazans,” said the government, which also accused the Israeli military of engaging in “unceasing indiscriminate bombing in Gaza, which has killed more than 11,000 innocent civilians, mostly women and children.”

Belize is the first country in the region to cut ties with Israel due to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The media office of the Gaza government, controlled by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, announced on Tuesday that the death toll in Strip since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7 had climbed to 11,320 and the number of wounded to 29,200.

The Israeli offensive in retaliation for the attack launched by the Islamist group in Israel, killing more than 1,200 and taking some 240 hostage on Oct. 7, has also led to the displacement of 1.5 million Gazans, the office added.

Meanwhile, Belize reiterated its call for an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza and the release of all hostages.” EFE

dte/pd