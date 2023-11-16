Man detained in Tokyo after crashing car against Israeli embassy

Tokyo, Nov 16 (EFE).- Japanese police arrested a man Thursday after crashing his car into a fence near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, where protests have taken place in recent days concerning the conflict with Palestine.

The detainee is a man in his 50s and is part of a far-right Japanese organization, according to police sources, who continue to investigate the details of the incident, state broadcaster NHK reported.

The vehicle that led to the arrest collided at about 11am (1:00 GMT) on Thursday with a fence installed to restrict traffic on the street where the Israeli embassy is located in the Japanese capital, in the Chiyoda district.

A police officer suffered minor injuries to the hand in the incident, while the driver was detained on suspicion of obstructing official duties, according to NHK.

In recent weeks, rallies have been frequent in front of the Israeli embassy in Japan to protest against military operations in Gaza against the Islamist organization Hamas and the growing number of civilian victims among the Palestinian population.

Some of these demonstrations have brought together several hundred people and have ended with the arrests of some of their participants for confronting police. EFE

ahg/lds