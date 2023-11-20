Death toll climbs to 9 in Philippines earthquake

Manila, Nov 20 (EFE).- The death toll in last week’s earthquake in the southern Philippines climbed to nine while at least 15 others have been injured, the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday.

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook Mindanao island on Friday, causing significant damage to life and property.

According to the latest report of the NDRRMC, eight people died in Soccsksargen – five in Sarangani province and three in Cotabato – and one in Davao Occidental.

Moreover, 828 houses, 13 roads and 5 bridges have been damaged, and more than 12,800 people have been affected by the earthquake, it said.

The authorities in the affected regions reported that electricity has been restored in the main earthquake-affected cities in southern Mindanao – Davao, General Santos and Cotabato.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, on Friday located the tremor at a depth of 77 kilometers and about 26.7 km south of the town of Burias.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of them moderate. EFE

