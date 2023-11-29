Guterres says more children have died in Gaza than in any other war in one year

United Nations, Nov 29 (EFE).- The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, stressed Wednesday before the Security Council that the number of children killed by Israeli fire in Gaza exceeds those of any other conflict or war recorded during a year throughout his term.

“In a matter of weeks, a far greater number of children have been killed by Israeli military operations in Gaza than the total number of children killed during any year, by any party to a conflict since I have been Secretary-General,” Guterres told the Security Council, in a new session convened by the Chinese presidency on the war in Gaza.

Recently, in another speech before the Council on November 7, Guterres described Gaza as “a children’s graveyard.”

On Wednesday he once again recalled that children and women represent more than two-thirds of the 14,000 deaths in Gaza, according to figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health, and that he has highlighted this in his annual report on children in armed conflicts.

The secretary general also said that, although the humanitarian truce currently in force represents “a glimmer of hope and humanity in so much darkness,” it does not resolve the fact that 80% of the inhabitants of Gaza are victims of forced displacement due to Israeli attacks, and that 45% of the homes have been destroyed.

“The people of Gaza are in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world,” he insisted, reminding again that the humanitarian truce in itself is not enough. EFE

fjo/mcd

(photo)(video)