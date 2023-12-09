China ‘deeply disappointed’ by US veto of Gaza ceasefire resolution

Shanghai, China, Dec 9 (EFE).- China on Saturday expressed its deep disappointment with the United States’ second veto of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution, which was tabled by the United Arab Emirates and sponsored by 97 member countries in a span of just 24 hours, was backed by 13 member countries of the UNSC, with the United Kingdom abstaining and the US blocking it.

The proposal “reflects the universal call of the international community and represents the right direction for the restoration of peace,” said Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, according to state broadcaster CGTN.

“China fully supports this and has joined in co-sponsoring this draft resolution,” Zhang added, accusing Washington of “double standards” by talking about the protection of women, children and human rights while “condoning the continuation of the conflict.”

Zhang also called on Israel to listen to the international community and end the “collective punishment of the people of Gaza.”

It is the second time since the Gaza war began that the US has torpedoed a resolution along these lines, thus aligning itself with Israel, which argues that a ceasefire would help Hamas to rearm and keep hold of its 138 hostages in the Strip.

On Oct. 18, the US alone also blocked similar resolution calling for a ceasefire presented by Brazil and argued that the text did not mention Israel’s right to self-defense.

This last vote took place at the request of the UN Secretary General António Guterres, who this week resorted to an exceptional mechanism in the organization’s founding charter, Article 99, which enables him to request the intervention of the Council in cases of serious threats to peace and security in the world. EFE

