Israel to open second Gaza crossing for aid, US ‘welcomes’ move

Washington, Dec 15 (EFE) – The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday that it would allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing in southeastern Gaza which it controls.

Until now, trucks carrying aid could only enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing, controlled by Egypt.

“To comply with the agreement, today the cabinet temporarily approved the unloading of trucks on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing,” the Israeli Cabinet statement said, revealing that part of the cease-fire agreement that secured the release of 105 hostages last month was Israel’s commitment to facilitate the entry of 200 trucks per day of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Rafah crossing in southwestern Gaza, on the border with Egypt, is only able to let through about 100 trucks per day.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that he “welcomed” Israel’s decision to open the Kerem Shalom crossing and that the US had urged Israel to do so.

Sullivan said in a statement that US President Joe Biden “raised this issue in recent phone calls” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that it was an “important topic of discussion” during his own visit to Israel this week.

“The United States remains committed to expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” Sullivan said, explaining that the US will continue to work with Egypt for the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid.

“We hope that this new opening will ease congestion and help facilitate the delivery of life-saving assistance to those who need it urgently in Gaza,” Sullivan concluded.

Gaza is experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli offensive in response to the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by the armed wing of Hamas and other Palestinian militias.

More than 18,800 people have been killed and more than 50,000 injured as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which has also caused the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. EFE

