Rapper Canserbero’s suicide ruled out by Venezuelan prosecutors in 2015

Caracas, Dec. 15 (EFE).- On Friday, Venezuela’s prosecutor’s office reported that it had ruled out the earlier assertion that rapper Tirone José, known as Canserbero, committed suicide in 2015. The institution now assumes that the singer was killed by close collaborators.

“The thesis says that suicide has been ruled out 100% (…) the thesis of murder for economic reasons has been imposed,” said Venezuelan politician Tarek Sabb in a televised address.

Citing the latest findings in the case (which reopened last Nov. 11), Saab assured that Gonzalez was “stabbed before he fell” and “received at least one blow with a blunt object that does not correspond to the side on which his body fell” outside an apartment building in the state of Aragua, near Caracas.

Saab ruled out that the singer had murdered his producer, Carlos Molnar, before taking his own life, as was reported in 2015, and on the contrary, he believes that “six people” are involved in the death of both, mainly the rapper’s manager, the only one who left that house alive in Jan. 2015.

For this reason, the prosecutor’s office has requested arrest warrants for the manager and her brother (who, according to local media, live outside Venezuela) for the crimes of “homicide qualified by futile motives and with malice aforethought to the degree of complicity,” as well as “simulation of a punishable act.”

The prosecutor added that they are investigating whether Canserbero, whose body was exhumed last Nov. 23, “was tortured before his death,” which occurred two months before his 27th birthday.

Venezuela reopened the investigation after numerous requests from relatives and fans who never believed that the artist, recently recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as the best Spanish rapper of the last fifty years, had committed suicide. EFE

