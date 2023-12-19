Cameron: France, UK will support Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’

Paris, Dec 19 (EFE).- France and the United Kingdom will continue their “staunch support” for Ukraine for “as long as it takes”, the UK’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Tuesday.

Cameron, a former prime minister who was making his first trip to Paris since he took office last month, was speaking at a joint press conference with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna.

He added that support would help “make sure that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin loses”, Cameron added.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron (L) and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna (R) shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after their meeting at the Quai d’ Orsay, in Paris, France, 19 December 2023. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

His remarks come a day after the European Union authorized its 12th set of sanctions against Russia and the US announced a new aid package.

The UK minister also likened the territorial situation in Russia and Ukraine to a play in which the first act saw “the stunning failure of Russia to achieve its objectives”, the second saw “the brilliance that Ukraine showed” in driving back Russian forces and reclaiming lost territory, the third has been “more difficult” and the fourth is “yet to be written”.

A first step was the European Council’s decision last week to open accession negotiations with Ukraine so that it can regain its “freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity”, said Catherine Colonna.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks during a joint press conference with French minister for Europe and foreign affairs after their meeting at the Quai d’ Orsay, in Paris, France, 19 December 2023. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Cameron, on the other hand, stressed that for Russia to “pay” it must be borne in mind that “Europe’s economies, put together, are 25 times the size of Russia’s economy”.

Other issues on which both Cameron and his counterpart showed their commitment to European security were the situation in the Middle East, the fight against terrorism and illegal immigration.

On Israel and Palestine, they agreed on the need for a “ceasefire as quickly as possible and durable” in Gaza, although Colonna specified that the “only viable solution” will come in the form of “two states”.

In addition, the French minister pointed out that her country would take action against “radical Israeli settlers” and denounced attacks by Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea, where “freedom of navigation and freedom of movement” is under threat.

On immigration, Cameron applauded the French government’s measures, which have reduced the number of small boats crossing between the two countries by 30%.

The Franco-British issues of energy and climate remain pending, with which both representatives admitted that they can “do more”.

Cameron also met briefly with French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he also discussed the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as irregular immigration between the two countries and the next summit of the European Political Community, which will be held next year on British soil, the Elysée Palace said. EFE

