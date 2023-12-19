López Obrador describes the governor of Texas as ‘having bad blood’

Mexico City, Dec 19 (EFE).- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, described on Tuesday the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, of “having bad blood” for his recent measures that allow United States police officers to detain and deport migrants.

“He has bad blood, he is an evil man from evil-land,” said the president, who indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico is taking steps to challenge the new legislative package given that immigration issues are within “the powers of the federal government of the United States and (this law) is usurping functions”.

On Monday, Abbott signed in Brownsville, a town bordering Mexico, a package of three laws approved in the extraordinary sessions of the state Legislature, including SB4, considered one of the harshest in American history, which gives state officials the power to stop, arrest, detain and deport migrants.

In face of the new legislation president of Mexico wanted to remind migrants who are in the United States or who try to cross the border between both countries that the Government of Mexico will always be “against these measures.”

He also assured that Abbott acts “that way” because he wants to gain popularity to be a candidate for vice president for the Republican Party in the 2024 elections.

“But he is not going to win anything, on the contrary, he is going to lose sympathy because in Texas there are many Mexicans, many migrants. He forgets that Texas was a part of Mexico, like 10 other states of the American Union,” said López Obrador.

“He also forgets that there are 40 million Mexicans in the United States, they forget that this great nation was consolidated and strengthened thanks to the migrants of the world,” he added.

In addition, the Mexican president also referenced the Old Testament, considering that many American Republican politicians are religious “and probably go to temples,” and reminded them that “the Bible says not to treat strangers badly.” EFE

ai/mcd/ics