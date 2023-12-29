Clash between police and hundreds of demonstrators in Nepal leaves two dead

Kathmandu, Dec 29 (EFE). – At least two people died on Friday during a confrontation between security forces and hundreds of demonstrators in Nepal who were protesting to be able to take a language test that would allow them to travel to South Korea to find work.

The unrest began when a group of between 200 and 300 people took to the streets of the city of Lalitpur, a few kilometers from the capital.

The protesters, who had failed the language test for the shipbuilding sector, were demanding to retake the exams to be employed in the Korean manufacturing sector.

During the demonstration, they attempted to break into the examination center and security forces attempted to disperse them with a police assault and tear gas.

The Superintendent of Police of Lalitpur, Nawaraj Karki, told EFE that two protesters were injured and later pronounced dead in hospital, without specifying the causes of death.

However, he clarified that one of them received a bullet in the thigh and the other was seriously injured while running during the protest.

Dozens of people were arrested during the riots, according to police, several of whom were responsible for setting fire to the vehicle carrying Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala, who escaped unhurt along with the rest of his companions.

The Nepalese Interior Ministry reported the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the incident.EFE

sp-hbc/mcd