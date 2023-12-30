‘Dozens’ of militants, at least 165 Gazans killed on Day 85 of conflict

Jerusalem, Dec 30 (EFE).- Israel has killed dozens of Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army said Saturday, which marked the 85th day of the conflict with Hamas.

The Gazan Health Ministry, which is run by the Islamist group, said meanwhile that at least 165 Palestinians were killed and another 250 wounded in the past day.

An armored vehicle of the Israeli army patrols an area overlooking the Shujaiya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, 30 December 2023. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

In a statement, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said its “troops, in coordination with an aircraft, eliminated dozens of terrorists. Additionally, battles took place where further terrorists were eliminated” in Gaza City.

IDF troops also “eliminated a terrorist cell” in Shijaiyah, in the north of the city, the military said.

A military spokesman said Israeli tanks in the north of the Strip had also “killed two hostile observation agents”.

The conflict between Israel and the Islamist group that governs the enclave began after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking nearly 240 hostage.

Israel has responded with an intense bombing campaign and ground operation, killing more than 21,672 Palestinians and injuring over 56,000, the majority civilians, according to Hamas health officials.

At least 7,000 others are believed to be stuck under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Israel has said that it will continue its bombardment and offensive in Gaza until Hamas is fully dismantled and eradicated. EFE

jma/ks