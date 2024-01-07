Israeli attacks kill 113 more in Gaza

Rafah, Gaza, Jan 7 (EFE).- Israeli military attacks in Gaza have left 113 Palestinians dead and 250 injured over the past day, the health ministry of the coastal enclave said on Sunday.

The ministry, controlled by the Islamist Hamas group which de facto governs the Palestinian strip, said the death toll due to Israel’s ongoing military offensive has risen to 22,835 since the war began on Oct. 7 in the enclave.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the northern part of the strip Saturday night, killing 20 Gazans and injuring several dozens.

Israeli aerial and artillery bombardments during the night in the Wusta area in the center of Gaza killed at least 16 and wounded dozens, according to the news agency.

In the south, in Rafah, seven people died in an Israeli bombing on a building that housed many war-displaced people, while in the Maghazi refugee camp in the center of the enclave, another four died when a shelter of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees was bombed.

Another 17, including 12 children, lost their lives in an Israeli bombing of a house in Khan Yunis in the south, and 25 died more in a refugee camp in the city.

Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 7 following an attack by the Islamist group involving rocket launches and the infiltration of thousands of militants who massacred about 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 in towns near Gaza.

Since then, the Israeli Army has launched a brutal air, land, and sea offensive in the Palestinian enclave, killing thousands, mostly women, children, and the elderly, and injuring more than 58,000.

The military offensive forced most of the two million Gazans to move out of their houses to the south of Gaza, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Gaza healthcare system has collapsed amid outbreaks of epidemics and a shortage of drinking water, food, medicines, and electricity. EFE

amb-lar-ssk