Messi, Bonmati, Guardiola: winners of FIFA Best Awards 2024

London, Jan 15 (EFE). – The winners of the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 were announced at a ceremony in London on Monday night, including Lionel Messi, who won in the men’s player category, Aitana Bonmati in the women’s player category and Pep Guardiola in the men’s coach category.

Other winners included Sarina Wiegman (Women’s Coach), Ederson (Men’s Goalkeeper), and Mary Earps (Women’s Goalkeeper), among others.

Men’s Player of the Year

Awards show hosts Thierry Henry and Reshmin Chowdhury announce Argentinian player Lionel Messi as the winner of the Best FIFA Men’s Player award at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 in London, UK, 15 January 2024. Messi was not present at the ceremomy. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Argentina’s Leo Messi won after tying with Erling Haaland on 48 points but receiving the advantage of points awarded by national captains, which broke the tie.

Lionel Messi is the first footballer to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player award three times.

The Argentine received 48 points, 13 from captains, 11 from coaches, 11 from journalists, and 13 from fans, according to the results announced after the gala.

Haaland, who also added 48 points, received 11 from captains, 13 from coaches, 13 from journalists, and 11 from fans.

Kylian Mbappé, in third place, added 35 votes: nine from captains, nine from coaches, nine from journalists, and eight from fans.

However, the Argentine was absent from the party since he is training with Inter Miami for a pre-season friendly against El Salvador on Friday.

Best female player

Spanish player Aitana Bonmati wins the Best FIFA Women’s Player award at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 in London, UK, 15 January 2024. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Aitana Bonmati, who plays for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, won in the women’s category on Monday, ahead of Colombia’s Linda Caicedo and Real Madrid’s Jennifer Hermoso.

Between August 2022 and August 2023 – the period covered by The Best – Bonmati won the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with the Spanish national team, the Spanish league, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Champions League with Barcelona.

The midfielder thus completed a dream 2023, in which she also won the Ballon d’Or in October, beating Australia’s Sam Kerr and her compatriot Salma Paracuello.

Bonmati was also awarded the Ballon d’Or for the World Cup, in which she played every match.

UEFA also named best female footballer of the year.

She is the first person in history to win all the titles she played in one season and be voted best player in all of them.

Men’s Coach

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola wins The Best FIFA Men’s Coach award at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 in London, UK, 15 January 2024. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Spain’s Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, was voted best coach of the year, ahead of Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti, who coached Napoli.

Between Dec. 19, 2022, and Aug. 20, 2023, Guardiola won the second treble in English football history, winning his fifth Premier League, the first Champions League in City’s history, and the FA Cup.

In his seventh season at the helm of the Cityzens, Guardiola fulfilled his dream of repeating the treble he achieved with Barcelona, in addition to giving City its first Champions League. EFE

msg/mcd