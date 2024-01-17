At least 1 dead, 7 injured in military chopper crash in Kyrgyzstan

Moscow, Jan 17 (EFE).- At least one person died and seven others were injured on Wednesday when a Mi-8 helicopter of the Kyrgyz Air Force crashed, Kyrgyzstan’s defense ministry announced.

The accident occurred when the aircraft, which was conducting a training flight, made an emergency landing near the Frunze-1 air base, on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Bishkek, the defense ministry said in a statement.

Five of the injured, one of whom is critical, were admitted to the intensive care unit of one of the hospitals in the Kyrgyz capital.

The captain of the helicopter was killed in the accident, whose causes are unknown, according to the defense ministry. EFE

mos/pd