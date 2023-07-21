Bolivians pump up the pink at the ‘Barbie’ movie premiere

La Paz, July 20 (EFE).- A group of collectors of the iconic Barbie doll gathered on Thursday to exhibit dozens of these dolls in Bolivia, some even dressed as cholitas, the indigenous Aymara women, to celebrate the premiere of the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The collectors took over a floor of a mall in La Paz to show the diverse Barbie dolls through the years, from 1959 when the iconic doll debuted in the market, to those that displayed the country’s culture.

“There are the vintage Barbies, which came out in the 80s and 2000s, some fashionistas, others more urban,” Gabriela Vargas, one of the collectors, told EFE.

Also on display were dolls with the pleated skirts, colorful blankets and two braids in the hair that characterize Bolivian cholitas being sold in neighborhood stores since the idea is to “highlight the local culture.”

“We want all those who know Barbie, who have grown up with Barbie and…people who don’t know her to come and see this entire world,” Vargas said.

In addition to the dozens of Barbie dolls on display, many people, especially girls and women, arrived at the movie theater dressed in pink – the doll’s signature color – while others lined up to have glitter put on their faces and take pictures.

Heidy Rodríguez went to see the movie carrying her first Barbie, a doll with angel wings that she has kept for more than 30 years and that is her “companion.”

Accompanying her was her daughter, who shares her love of the dolls.

“My daughter and I love Barbie because she just decided to be a doctor and her first Barbie was a doctor and she went with her Barbie to Germany…it’s incredible because she saw her as an example,” Rodriguez told EFE.

The new “Barbie” movie stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken and is directed by Greta Gerwig, who has previously helmed movies like “Ladybird” and “Little Women.” EFE

