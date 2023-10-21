Explosion at aluminum factory in China claims six lives

Beijing, Oct 21 (EFE).- A devastating explosion at an aluminum smelting factory in the southern Chinese province of Guangxi has claimed six lives, officials said on Saturday.

Four people sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical care after the explosion on Friday night.

The official China Daily said rescue efforts were called off on Saturday.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the explosion was triggered by a high-temperature leak of liquid aluminum during the rod casting process.

The incident occurred in the city of Pingguo, located in southern Guangxi province, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Industrial accidents are frequent in China despite strict orders from the central government to improve safety at factories, power plants, and mines.

However, lax enforcement of safety standards continues to be a concern.

In 2019, a devastating explosion at a chemical plant in eastern Jiangsu province claimed the lives of 78 people, prompting comprehensive inspections of chemical facilities throughout the country.

Global climate nonprofit Greenpeace says an average of about one chemical accident occurs per day in China as companies accused of violating standards often find ways to get away.

In 2015, blasts in the northeastern port city of Tianjin killed nearly 175 people.

China has been trying to raise safety standards following deadly explosions at chemical plants in recent years.

Jiangsu, which is China’s leading producer of agricultural chemicals, is of particular concern.

A blast at a chemical plant killed seven people in Xiangshui County in 2007.

China is the largest producer and consumer of chemicals in the world. EFE

jco-ssk