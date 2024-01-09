China’s Wang reaffirms commitment to cooperation with US

Beijing, Jan 9 (EFE).- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that China will persist in “exploring the correct way to get along” with the United States, firmly rejecting the notion of “bloc confrontations.”

Addressing a media seminar to review China’s diplomatic activities in 2023, Wang highlighted the resumption of dialogue between China and the US, leading to the stabilization of bilateral relations after facing challenges.

Wang categorically ruled out confrontation between the two economic powers, emphasizing the detrimental impact a divided world economy would have on global economic production.

He stressed China’s commitment to building a multipolar, just, and orderly world, advocating against a reversal of globalization.

“We have new and old contradictions. We see an increase in unilateralism and the exaltation of national governance over the international community. This has caused a deficit of global confidence,” he said.

In response to global challenges and contradictions, Wang outlined China’s plan to shape a “new pattern” governing international relations in 2024, emphasizing the principles of peace and multilateralism.

He pledged Chinese support for resolving conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, offering “Chinese solutions and wisdom.”

Wang affirmed China’s promotion of inclusive economic globalization and strong opposition to all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.

The goal is to enhance China’s international influence, charisma, and power, he said.

Amid economic challenges and tensions with the West, China pursued close ties with developing countries through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative and the BRICS grouping.

Wang highlighted the success of the Belt and Road project and the BRICS group’s historic expansion.

While advocating cooperation with Europe, Wang reiterated China’s commitment to deepening strategic trust and partnership with Russia.

He asserted China’s determination to safeguard justice, including territorial integrity, with a strong stance on Taiwan, warning against external interference and provocations.

“We will fight resolutely and vigorously … in the face of external interference and provocations. The determination of the 1.4 billion Chinese people to promote national reunification is rock solid,” he said, referring to Taiwan, an island whose sovereignty Beijing claims.

On Sunday, China announced sanctions against five US companies for selling weapons to Taiwan, indicating that the Taiwan issue remains a main point of friction with Washington. EFE

jco-ssk