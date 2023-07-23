Race winner Max Verstappen (Red Bull) celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, Hungary, on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

Verstappen cruises to victory in Hungary

Sports Desk, Jul 23 (EFE).- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took another step toward winning a third straight Formula One crown with a comfortable triumph Sunday in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Winner Max Verstappen (C), second-place Lando Norris of Britain (L) and third-place Sergio "Checo" Perez celebrate on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Hungary, on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

The Dutchman saw the checkered flag for the seventh consecutive time and the ninth overall this season, while Red Bull celebrated its 12th victory in succession, breaking the record set in 1988 by McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton prepares to compete in the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Hungary, on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT

Joining the 25-year-old on the podium at the Hungaroring were Briton Lando Norris (McLaren), who was also runner-up to Verstappen two weeks ago in the British GP, and Red Bull teammate Sergio “Checo” Perez of Mexico.

From left to right: Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso, and Kevin Magnussen take part in the drivers' parade prior to the start of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Hungary, on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT

Pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) had to settle for fourth place after getting off to a poor start that allowed Verstappen, Norris and Australian rookie Oscar Piastri (McLaren) to overtake him on the first lap.

Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon (R) and Pierre Gasly (C) and AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo following a collision during the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Hungary, on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

But the British seven-time F1 champion got the better of the youngster from Down Under on Lap 57.

Monaco’s Charles Leclerc finished sixth behind Piastri, but was bumped down to seventh by a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane, and the sixth-place points went to Briton George Russell (Mercedes).

Spaniards Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – himself a double F1 champion – took eighth and ninth, respectively.

The other Aston Martin driver, Canadian Lance Stroll, completed the top 10.

Verstappen increased his advantage over Checo in the driver standings to 110 points, while the Mexican is 32 points better than Alonso, who will spend his 42nd birthday next Saturday competing in the sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix.

