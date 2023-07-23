Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (C), second-place finisher Tadej Pogacar (L) and third place Adam Yates celebrate on the podium in Paris on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (C), second-place finisher Tadej Pogacar (L) and third place Adam Yates celebrate on the podium in Paris on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Vingegaard wins Tour de France for 2nd straight year

by

Paris, Jul 23 (EFE).- Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took top honors in the Tour de France for the second consecutive year, hoisting the trophy for the yellow jersey at the end of Sunday’s final stage in Paris, won in a sprint by Belgian rider Jordi Meeus (Bora Hansgrohe).

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard raises his bike in the air after the final stage in Paris on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The 26-year-old Dane finished the 21-stage ride of 3,450 km (2,144 mi) seven minutes and 29 seconds ahead of 2020 and 2021 champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia, who was also second last year.

From left to right: green jersey Jasper Philipsen, yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard, polka-dot jersey Giulio Ciccone, and white jersey Tadej Pogacar celebrate on the podium after the final stage of the Tour de France in Paris on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Third place went to Pogacar’s teammate Adam Yates of Britain, whose twin brother, Simon (Jayco) was fourth. Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) came fifth.

Jordi Meeus (C-R) crosses the finish line to win the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France in Paris on 23 July 2023. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Italian rider Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) walked away with the polka-dot jersey as king of the mountains, while Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – who won four stages of this year’s Tour – claimed the green jersey as best sprinter.

Riders on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on 23 July 2023 during the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

For the fourth year in a row, Pogacar, 24, won the white jersey for best young rider.

Jumbo-Visma repeated as best team.

Though Vingegaard took the yellow jersey on Stage 6, his lead over Pogacar was down to just 10 seconds at the start of Stage 16, a time trial. The Slovene posted the second-best time after the yellow jersey, but ended the day 1:48 behind the Dane.

And there was worse to come on Stage 17, which included the highest climb of this year’s Tour. Pogacar cracked on the ascent of the Col de la Loze and would end the day trailing Vingegaard by 7:35.

EFE soc/dr