Vinícius, Rodrygo strike twice in Real Madrid’s 5-1 rout of Valencia

Madrid, Nov 11 (EFE).- Real Madrid thrashed visitors Valencia 5-1 in their La Liga match at the Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday led by Brazilians Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, who struck twice each and ensured that Jude Bellingham’s absence due to a shoulder injury was not felt.

Real Madrid’s striker Rodrygo Goes (L) in action against Valencia’s defender Jose Luis Gaya (R) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia CF, in Madrid, central Spain, 11 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Dani Carvajal struck for Madrid in the third minute off a long, exquisite pass from German Toni Kroos.

Valencia’s striker Hugo Duro reacts during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia CF, in Madrid, central Spain, 11 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Sergio Perez

The next goal didn’t come until the 42nd minute when Vinícius gave his team a 2-0 lead after using his chest to divert a Rodrygo cross into the net.

Real Madrid’s defender Dani Carvajal (L) celebrates with teammate Rodrygo Goes (R) after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia CF, in Madrid, central Spain, 11 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Valencia striker Hugo Duro missed two good chances to score in the 10th and 15th minute as well as a golden opportunity in the 41st minute after Pepelu’s superb cross.

Vinícius struck again for Real Madrid early on in the second half.

His shot from the edge of the area, low and close to the post, made it 3-0.

A minute later goalkeeper Mamardashvili gave the ball to Rodrygo and he did not let it go unpunished.

The four goals on four shots for Real Madrid dashed any hopes Valencia may have had of getting back into the game.

The scoring frenzy continued as Rodrygo netted his second goal of the match in the 84th minute before Hugo Duro scored a consolation goal for Valencia off Hugo Gonzalez’s cross.

With the win, Real Madrid moved within two points of surprise leaders Girona in the Spanish league’s standings while Valencia dropped to ninth place. EFE

omb/pd