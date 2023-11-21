Miami to host 2024 Copa America final, Atlanta the opener

New York City, US, Nov 20 (EFE).- Miami and Atlanta will respectively host the final and opening match of the 2024 Copa America tournament, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) announced Monday.

A helicopter flies around the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on 30 January, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/TANNEN MAURY

The final of the tournament, which is typically held in South America but will be hosted by the United States in 2024, will be played on July 14 at the 65,000-seater Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with a capacity of 71,000, will host the opener on June 20.

“We look forward to stadiums filled with passion from across the Americas for the opening match and final of an unforgettable Copa America,” Conmebol President and FIFA Vice-President Alejandro Dominguez said.

“In Atlanta, the ball will start rolling and won’t stop for a month, until the final match in Miami. They are magnificent stadiums in wonderful cities. We would like to express our gratitude for the valuable collaboration of the US authorities and our friends at Concacaf in organizing this competition,” he added.

Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) and vice-president of FIFA, said that both Atlanta and Miami were “two world-class venues” and would be “excellent hosts for these matches.”

In the 2024 Copa America, 10 South American and six guest teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will compete under an agreement between Conmebol and Concacaf.

The 48th edition of this competition will bring together 16 teams for the second time in its history after 2016, when, too, it was hosted by the US. EFE

dvp/pd