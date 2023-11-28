Costa Rica bans football coach for six months for racist insults

San Jose, Nov 28 (EFE).- The Ethics Committee of the Costa Rican Football Federation has banned a football coach of the country for six months from any football-related activities for racially insulting a Jamaican player.

In a statement on Monday, the Costa Rican Football Federation said coach Jeaustin Campos Madriz was found guilty of making the alleged racist insults, which also earned him a fine of $5,000 alongside the ban.

The Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF), however, explained in the statement that the decision was not yet final since Campos, currently the coach of local club Herediano, can challenge it according to the official regulations of the country and FIFA.

Jamaican footballer Javon East reported having received racist insults from Campos in March when the latter was the coach of Saprissa, the most successful soccer club in Costa Rica.

On Mar. 28, Saprissa dismissed Campos, one of the most successful coaches in its history, and stated that it was not going to tolerate such events.

The Jamaican international took his case to the Association of Professional Players of Costa Rica, which in turn sent a letter to the Saprissa Board of Directors on Mar. 27, condemning the incident.

The insults occurred during training in front of a group of Saprissa players.

Since 2020, a law against violence and racism in sports events has been in force in Costa Rica, establishing civil and criminal sanctions for offenders. EFE

