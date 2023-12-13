Coman strike dashes Man United hopes, Copenhagen, Napoli through

Sports Desk, Dec 13 (EFE).- Kingsley Coman’s second-half strike helped Bayern Munich eliminate Manchester United from the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 win, while Napoli and Copenhagen claimed victories in their respective matches to advance to the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Coman latched onto Harry Kane’s through ball to strike out of Andre Onana’s reach 20 minutes from time to complete the agony of United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who had to win the contest to hold any hopes, came close twice when Luke Shaw forced a save from Manuel Neuer and Bruno Fernandes sent a curling effort wide.

But their inability to find the breakthrough allowed Coman to seal the deal, forcing the side to finish the campaign at the bottom of Group A.

Copenhagen made the result of the game irrelevant by beating Galatasaray 1-0 thanks to Lukas Lerager’s goal from Elias Achouri’s cross in the 58th minute, which took them to the round of 16 for the first time since 2010-11.

Galatasaray, who came in third in the group ahead of United, advanced to the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Victor Osimhen scored from a back-heel after Serdar Saatci’s own goal to give Napoli a 2-0 win over Braga, guiding the Italian champions to the second round as runners-up in Group C.

Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat Union Berlin 2-3, maintaining their 100 percent record in the group.

The defeat meant Berlin finished last in the group behind Braga, who joined the Europa League.

Real went behind soon after Luka Modric missed a penalty as Kevin Volland struck for Berlin.

Joselu scored twice from headers to turn the game for Real before Alex Kral scored to give Berlin hopes of salvaging a draw.

Dani Ceballos ensured Real finished the group stage with a win in all six matches.

Real Sociedad finished Group D on top with a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan, while Benfica claimed the third place in the group to join the Europa League.

Portuguese side Benfica had evergreen Argentine Angel Di Maria to thank for inspiring it to a 1-3 win over Salzburg.

Needing a win by at least a two-goal margin, Di Maria curled in a direct shot from a corner and then set up Rafa Silva to score before halftime.

Luka Sucic revived Salzburg’s hopes in the second half, but Arthur Cabral’s 92nd-minute back-heel gave Benfica a dramatic win.

Lens beat Sevilla 2-1 in the already-settled Group B to claim a Europa League spot, while Arsenal and PSV, who qualified for the second round from the group, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Eindhoven. EFE

