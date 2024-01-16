Nadal named Saudi Arabia’s tennis ambassador

Sports Desk, Jan 16 (EFE).- Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, has become an ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation “as part of a long-term commitment to help grow the sport and inspire a new generation of athletes in Saudi Arabia.”

The colloboration, announced by the federation on Monday, will see Nadal spend dedicated time in the kingdom each year to help nurture and plan the development of boys and girls in the sport as well as grow further interest in tennis among the country’s young population.

In addition to encouraging the growth of the sport in general, the Saudi Tennis Federation has also launched plans to develop a new Rafa Nadal Academy to nurture talent and help aspiring players.

“Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that,” Nadal said in a statement released by the Saudi Tennis Federation.

“I continue to play tennis as I love the game. But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential,” he added.

“The kids here today are looking to the future and have a real passion for all sports. If I can help them pick up a racquet or simply get fit and enjoy the benefits of healthy living, then I’ll be happy to have made a difference,” the Spanish player said.

Saudi Arabia is currently home to 177 tennis clubs, up 146 percent since 2019.

In the last four years, the number of registered players has increased by 46 percent to 2,300, and the number of under-14s has increased by 100 percent from 500 to 1,000, the STF indicated.

“Rafa embodies all the values we hold dear in a true champion on and off the court,” STF president Arij Almutabagani said.

The Saudi tennis chief also hailed Nadal’s “dedication to training, his commitment to every shot and the way he fights for every point” and hoped he would instill these characteristics in the country’s future stars to help them develop not as “players but as people.”

“He’s simply the ideal role model for our young boys and girls to look up to. It’s clear Rafa lives the best version of himself every single day,” Almutabagani said.

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has become a welcoming host to some of the biggest global sports events.

Since 2018, the Kingdom has staged over 85 international events for both male and female athletes, including football, motorsports, tennis, equestrian, esports, and golf. EFE

am/pd