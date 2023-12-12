Jimin, Jungkook become latest BTS members to begin mandatory military service

Seoul, Dec 12 (EFE).- Jimin and Jungkook became the latest members of the renowned K-pop group BTS to begin their compulsory military service in South Korea on Tuesday.

Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 28, both from the city of Busan, appeared at a base of the Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, located around 60 kilometers north of Seoul.

After completing a five-week basic training, the two singers will be assigned to active duty.

“I think I’ll have great support being able to enlist with Jungkook. I will return after doing a good job,” Jimin said during a live broadcast on the South Korean social media platform Weverse a day before entering the service.

As has been customary since BTS members began their military service, the artists and their agency, Big Hit Music, have urged fans not visit the military bases on the day of enlistment.

However, a small group of fans gathered at the main entrance of the base to bid farewell to their idols, while others displayed supportive banners on nearby buildings.

Now all seven members of the group, who are enlisted for a minimum a year and a half, are fulfilling their mandatory military obligations under South Korean law.

Two other band members, RM and V, commenced their service on Monday, with three more members already conscripted.

Jin, who was the first to enlist in December 2022, and J-Hope are currently in active military service, while Suga is serving as a social worker as an alternative duty due to a severe shoulder problem.

Military service is compulsory for all eligible men in South Korea, with the shortest term, in the army, lasting around 18 months.

Last year, the band said its seven members would be taking a break, at least until 2025, to focus on personal projects and perform military service. EFE

