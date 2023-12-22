‘Tótem’ director ‘honored’ by Oscar shortlisting

Mexico City, Dec 21 (EFE).- Mexican film “Tótem” was shortlisted Thursday as a candidate for the international feature Oscar with director Lila Avilés telling EFE she was “honored.”

Mexican director Lila Avilés poses this Wednesday during an interview with EFE within the framework of the 71st San Sebastián Film Festival, where her film “Tótem” competed in the Horizontes Latinos section, on Sep. 27, 2023. EFE FILE/Javier Etxezarreta

“I feel very honored, very happy. Grateful for the film, for my team, for all the efforts behind the film,” said Avilés.

“Tótem” tells how Sol, a 7-year-old girl, spends the day at her grandfather’s house helping her aunts with the preparations for a surprise party for her father.

As the day progresses, the ties that keep the family together will be tested and Sol will understand that, after that night, her world will change drastically.

The filmmaker said that during the last year since its festival premiere, the film has traveled around the world, where it has received critical acclaim.

Furthermore, Avilés considered that the most special thing about the film is the connection with the audience, because the director has seen how the public connected with the family history from which the story begins and from which human emotions are analyzed.

“With this gift of a solstice day, the sun is now brighter, so it is a day of great happiness for the film and for me,” the filmmaker concluded.

Other films on the 15-film shortlist in the same category include Ukraine’s “20 Days in Mariupol,” Spain’s “Society of the Snow,” United Kingdom’s “The Zone of Interest,” Italy’s “Io Capitano,” Bhutan’s “The Monk and the Gun” and Iceland’s “Godland.” EFE

