Hollywood to release much awaited movie sequels in 2024

By Alicia García

Madrid, Dec 26 (EFE).- After the year of “Barbie” and the Hollywood strikes, 2024 is expected to witness the release of much anticipated sequels or prequels to blockbusters such as the “Dune,” “Ghostbusters,” “Gladiator,” “Deadpool,” “Despicable Me,” “Inside Out,” “Mad Max,” “John Wick” and “Joker.”

There is also significant anticipation for original titles too such as “Mickey 17,” by Bong Joon Ho; “Back to black,” about Amy Winehouse; Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” with Zendaya; “If,” about an imaginary friend, directed by John Krasinski; and “The Watchers,” directorial debut of Ishana Shyamalan, daughter of “The Sixth Sense” director M. Night Shyamalan.

However, the sequels to earlier blockbusters have a promise of an audience eagerly waiting to fill theaters with the release of the movies.

“Dune: Part Two,” directed by the Canadian Denis Villeneuve, who made the first part in 2021, will feature Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, as well as Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

“Inside Out 2” will show Riley reaching adolescence and encountering new emotions. With “Beetlejuice 2” Tim Burton fulfills his promise of recovering the Maitland family 25 years later, with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe playing key roles.

Ridley Scott will present “Gladiator 2,” with Pedro Pascal replacing an unforgettable Russell Crowe at his peak in 2000, when the first part was released.

Another much awaited sequel is “Joker: Folie a Deux,” featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in a story that becomes nothing less than a musical.

There is also a new film from the Tolkien universe, with “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” an animated prequel set 183 years before incidents in the trilogy.

“Deadpool 3” brings in the added incentive of seeing Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine from the “X-men” saga, and Ana de Armas gets into the John Wick universe with “Ballerina.”

In “Alien: Romulus,” Uruguayan director Fede Alvarez recreates the universe of the original “Alien” from 1979. And George Miller returns to the Mad Max universe with “Furiosa,” starring Ana Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will attempt to recreate the magic of their earlier productions.

In films for children, but which adults enjoy equally, in addition to ‘Inside Out’, the new parts of “Kung Fu Panda” and “Despicable Me” are expected to be released, along with “Mufasa: the Lion King,” prequel to Disney’s 2019 hit, shot in computer-generated images. EFE

agf-aga/sc