265 films vying for Best Picture Oscar nomination

Los Angeles, United States, Jan 8 (EFE).- The Hollywood Academy announced Monday that 265 feature films are vying for a nomination in the queen of Oscar categories, Best Picture. The finalists will be announced on Jan. 23.

In addition, the organizer of these awards, the most recognized in the field of cinema worldwide, informed that a total of 321 films will compete in some of the 23 sections that will be contested in the 96th edition of the Oscars, scheduled for March 10 in Los Angeles, US.

The difference between the total number of productions and those competing for the Golden Statuette for Best Picture is due to the fact that the latter must meet additional eligibility requirements and sign a document in order not to violate the rules of representation and inclusion of the Hollywood Academy, in addition to complying with the general criteria.

Any film wishing to apply for the Oscars must have been released in at least one commercial theater in the New York, Los Angeles County, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta metropolitan areas for seven consecutive days between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Similarly, the feature film category will include any production with a running time of more than 40 minutes, while short films will be considered those with a running time of no more than 40 minutes.

One week later, on Jan. 23, the finalists in the ten major Oscar categories will be announced as the nominees for best documentary, sound, soundtrack, original song, hair and makeup, special effects, short film, documentary short, and animated short were announced on Dec. 21.

The 96th Annual Academy Awards will be held March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will be broadcast in more than 200 territories worldwide on the original ABC signal. EFE

gac/dgp