Tourism in China surges to pre-pandemic levels

Beijing, May 4 (EFE).- The number of passengers handled by China’s transport network during the May Day holidays may have surpassed 270 million journeys, marking a 162.9 percent jump from last year and figures similar to those recorded before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average daily passenger flow in the Chinese railway system is estimated to have touched 18.18 million – a 464.4 percent increase compared to the same holiday period last year – according to projections released by the transport ministry on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile the average air passenger flow was expected to be around 1.88 million – a 507.4 percent hike compared to 2022 – while the road and waterways numbers were expected to rise by 99.1 percent and 114.2 percent respectively.

People walk on the platform at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, 29 April 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Tourism in China recovered to pre-pandemic levels during the May Day holidays, as the number of domestic trips rose by more than two-thirds from 2022, when the country had the zero-Covid policy in place with limits on inter-city travel and localized lockdowns.

Chinese tourists carried out over 274 million domestic trips during the five-day holiday beginning Apr. 29: a 70.8 percent rise compared to last year and 19 percent higher than the 2019 figure.

During these trips, Chinese tourists spent an estimated 148 billion yuan ($21.45 billion), a 128.9 percent spike year-on-year and around the same as the 2019 expenditure. EFE

