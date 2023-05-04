Judge throws out Trump lawsuit against New York Times

Washington, May 3 (EFE).- A New York Supreme Court judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump against The New York Times over its investigations into the former president’s tax returns.

A view of the New York Times building in New York, New York, USA, 16 July 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Trump filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing the newspaper and three of is reporters of conspiring with his niece Mary Trump to improperly obtain his tax returns for a series of articles published in 2018.

In his decision on Wednesday, Justice Robert Reed ruled that the newspaper’s investigations were protected by the First Amendment of the constitution and his claims against the paper and its reporters “fail as a matter of constitutional law,” according to The New York Times.

The judge also ordered the former president to pay the legal and associated costs of the paper and its reporters.

Former US President Donald J. Trump appears in the New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/ANDREW KELLY / POOL

Trump still faces several legal matters in New York in which he is a defendant.

On the one hand, there is the ongoing case of hush money paid to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, for which he was indicted.

In addition, he is also facing a civil rape and defamation trial in which the writer E. Jean Carroll alleges Trump assaulted her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. EFE

jdg/tw