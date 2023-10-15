General elections begin in Poland

Krakow, Poland, Oct 15 (EFE).- Polling stations opened Sunday in Poland, where nearly 30 million citizens will decide whether to give the government led by the ultraconservative Law and Justice (PiS) a third term, in addition to voting in a referendum on issues of social and migration policy.

Polls will remain open from 7am to 9pm to elect a total of 460 Sejm (lower house) parliamentarians and 100 senators.

Polish President Andrzej Duda (C) signs in to vote at a polling station in Krakow, Poland, 15 October 2023. EFE/EPA/Lukasz Gagulski POLAND OUT

Surveys in recent days predict a victory for the PiS by a narrow margin over the liberal opposition Civic Platform (PO), led by the former president of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

However, the PiS may not have an absolute majority, triggering speculation about a possible deal with the far-right Confederation party to be able to govern, which poses some difficulties due among others to that party’s refusal to continue supporting Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion.

Full results are not expected until Tuesday. EFE

