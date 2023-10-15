Israel responds to missile fire from Lebanon that left one dead, three wounded

Jerusalem/Beirut, Oct 15 (EFE).- At least one person was killed and three others wounded Sunday in Israel after an anti-tank missile attack on the town of Shtula, on the border with Lebanon.

The Israeli army has retaliated to the fire coming from Lebanon, officials reported.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that their paramedics were deployed to the area, in the Upper Galilee, confirming “the death of a 40-year-old man”.

Israeli soldiers with armoured fighting vehicles deployed near the border with Lebanon, in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 15 October 2023. EFE/EPA/AYAL MARGOLIN

Three wounded people have been brought to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, MDA said.

Richard Hecht, international spokesman for the army, told a press conference that the attacks from Lebanon were carried out with anti-tank missiles.

Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah confirmed that it had launched the guided missile against the Shtula area in northern Israel Sunday morning.

Sunday’s incidents come a day after Israel bombarded Lebanon after some 30 mortar shells were launched.

Friends and relatives carry the remains of Reuters videojournalist Issam Abdullah in Khiam town, southern Lebanon, 14 October 2023. EFE/EPA/ZIAD CHOUFI

On Friday, a Reuters cameraman was killed and six other journalists were wounded on the Lebanese side of the border, when Israel responded with artillery and tank fire to gunfire from Lebanon.

Sunday marks the eighth consecutive day of hostilities on the border between the two countries, which were triggered a day after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas unleashed on Oct. 7 after a surprise attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli territory.

The violence on the Lebanon-Israel border has left at least three Israeli troops dead and several others in the ranks of Hezbollah, in addition to several militants Hezbollah allies, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon on Monday.

In addition, two of the Israeli attacks have affected facilities of the Lebanese army, which is not formally involved in the conflict. EFE

