Hamas rocket hit Tel Aviv residential building, at least 3 injured

Jerusalem, Oct 27 (EFE).- At least three people were injured after a long-range rocket fired from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas struck a residential building in southern Tel Aviv on Friday, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service reported.

A 20-year-old man who sustained head and limb wounds has been transferred to hospital, Israeli medical services said, while two people were lightly wounded.

Eight other rockets were also intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system, Israeli TV Channel 12 reported.

An Israeli worker cleans the street outside a damaged building after it was hit by a rocket, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 27 October 2023. EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Air raid sirens were sounding in and around Tel Aviv, as well as in central Israel closer to the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army reported.

Missile attack sirens were also sounding in the southern city of Ashdod.

Another rocket landed near the southern and eastern areas of Tel Aviv with no casualties reported because it hit an open area near a park and people were already hiding in shelters, Israel’s Emergency Service reported.

Two other rockets also hit the city of Ashdod without causing casualties or material damage, Channel 12 reported.

In a statement, the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tel Aviv, Israel’s most populated city, and said it was “a response to the Zionist massacres against civilians” in Gaza, which has been under constant aerial bombardment by Israel since the Oct. 7.

Over 7,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli bombardments in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israeli territory, in which more than 1,400 people were killed and more than two hundred were kidnapped. EFE

fpa/ks