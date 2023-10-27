Spanish police arrest fugitive allegedly linked to suspect in Brussels terror attack

Malaga, Spain, Oct 27 (EFE).- A fugitive allegedly linked to the Tunisian man who killed two Swedish nationals and seriously wounded a third in Brussels on Oct. 16 was arrested Friday by police in the southern Spanish town of Benahavis.

Belgian authorities had issued an international arrest and surrender order against the fugitive for alleged crimes of drug and firearms trafficking, money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

Belgian police officers and forensics work behind a cordon at the scene of a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, 16 October 2023. Two people have died after a shooting in Brussels on 16 October evening, Belgiam police said. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The police arrested the fugitive in the Malaga town of Benahavis and searched his home, where they seized documentation, electronic devices and a significant amount of money.

At the time of his arrest, he was carrying false documents, the Spanish police said in a statement on Friday.

The police opened an investigation based on the information provided by Belgian authorities to examine the possible relationship between the perpetrator of the terror attacks in the Belgian capital and a person established in Spain.

The investigation revealed the two men were linked to organized criminal activities, although the police are still looking into the nature of their relationship. EFE

