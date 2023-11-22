Police arrest 23 people at pro-Palestine protest at Australian port

Sydney, Australia, Nov 22 (EFE).- The Australian police said Wednesday that 23 people had been arrested at an unauthorized pro-Palestine protest against an Israeli shipping company at a major port in eastern Sydney.

At least 400 people participated in the protest, which ended at around 9 pm on Tuesday following the arrest of 23 people for failing to comply with the move on direction issued by the authorities, the police of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located, said in a statement.

Some of the protesters carried Palestinian flags and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, following Israel’s attack following the assault by Islamist group Hamas against southern Israeli towns in early October.

However, a group of people refused to comply with the police’s instructions and blocked a major road leading to Port Botany, the state’s main port.

The detainees were taken to several police stations, where they were charged with failure to comply with move on direction and damage or disruption to a major facility.

They will be required to appear at a regional court on a yet-to-be-specified date.

The rally was directed against the Israeli cargo shipping company ZIM, which has publicly backed the Israeli government’s military campaign in Gaza.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has sparked protests by Jewish and Palestinian groups around the world, including Australia, where demonstrations have been held in its major cities. EFE

