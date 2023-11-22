Argentina edge Brazil in ill-tempered World Cup qualifier

Sports Desk, Nov 22 (EFE). – Nicolas Otamendi’s bullet header proved to be the difference as Argentina ended Brazil’s unbeaten record in World Cup qualifiers at home with a 1-0 win in Reo de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium on Tuesday.

Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrates after scoring during FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The win in the ill-tempered contest ensured Argentina finished the year on top in the qualifying competition with 15 points from six matches while defeat plunged Brazil, which had never lost three games in a row before in qualifiers, into a crisis.

Darwin Nunez (R) of Uruguay celebrates after scoring during a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers soccer match between between Uruguay and Bolivia at Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Gaston Britos

The defeat also sank Brazil to sixth place in the qualifying round, while Darwin Nunez’s double helped Uruguay maintain their second position with a 3-0 win over Bolivia that raised the team’s points to 13 from six matches.

Rafael Santos Borre of Colombia kicks a penalty during a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers soccer match between Paraguay and Colombia at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 21 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Daniel Piris

Brazil, which lost to Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina in successive matches, had not lost three official matches in a row since 2001.

The victory, on the other hand, allowed the world champions Argentina to forget the historic defeat they suffered at home against Uruguay on Thursday, their first since they were crowned in Qatar 2022.

The match began almost half an hour late because of a fight in the stands, which left the atmosphere already heated.

Gabriel Jesus saw a yellow card in the fifth minute for a blow on the face of Rodrigo De Paul that left the Argentine midfielder’s nose bleeding.

Raphinha also saw a yellow card for another attack on De Paul’s face.

Despite the match being interrupted by fouls, Brazil began to take control of it, with Rodrygo running on wings and Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and winger Emerson Royal all appearing somewhat threatening.

Argentina were more interested in slowing down the pace with passes without depth.

Subdued Lionel Messi, who was allowed little freedom, tried to create plays on the left without producing much danger.

Brazil put some pressure on Argentina in the first minutes of the second half, but just when they were at their best, Argentina’s rare attack turned the table.

Otamendi jumped high over Brazilian defenders to head home after Lo Celso’s corner to open the scoring in the 62nd minute, leaving Maracana stunned.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni reinforced his defense and oxygenated the attack by replacing Messi with Di Maria, but Brazil upped the ante by bringing Endrick and creative Raphael Veiga to the field.

Once again, when Brazil seemed better and was looking for an equalizer, Joelinton’s red card for a foul on De Paul ended up leaving Argentina with a numerical advantage.

Scaloni’s charges took the advantage to spend more time on the attack, denying Brazil any chance to equalize.

At Montevideo, Darwin Nunez became the third Uruguayan to score in four straight World Cup qualifiers after Ruben Sosa and Luis Suarez in their win over Bolivia.

Gabriel Villamil scored an own goal between his two goals as Uruguay won three straight World Cup qualifiers without conceding a goal for the first time since 1993.

Rafael Santos Borre’s early penalty gave Colombia a 0-1 win away in Paraguay.

Ecuador beat Chile 1-0, while Peru and Venezuela settled for a 1-1 draw in the other two matches of the sixth round. EFE

