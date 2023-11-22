US authorities investigate border explosion but do not confirm terrorist motive

New York/Toronto, Nov 22 (EFE). – US authorities are investigating the explosion that occurred Wednesday morning at the Rainbow Bridge, on the border between Canada and the United States in upstate New York. However, they have not yet confirmed whether there was a terrorist motive.

The only thing known for sure is that the two occupants of a vehicle were killed in an explosion as they tried to cross the bridge from Canada to the United States, over the famous Niagara Falls.

The bridge is closed in both directions as a precaution, as are three other bridges nearby, while the FBI investigates the incident with the help of drones that flew over the area before nightfall.

It was Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc who said it was “a very serious incident” and that Canadian authorities were “taking it very seriously,” but also asked “not to speculate.”

Police officers on a street corner near the Rainbow Bridge after a vehicle exploded at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada in Niagara Falls, New York, USA, 22 November 2023. EFE/EPA/PATCRAY

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo, the county seat, and said she had ordered the FBI’s counterterrorism unit and state police to monitor all points of entry into the state, but she did not comment further on possible motives.

The federal government in Washington said President Joe Biden had been briefed and that he and his team were closely monitoring the investigation.

The local Buffalo News, citing “a source with knowledge of the events,” asserted that the vehicle entered the bridge at high speed and crossed into the opposite lane before hitting a barrier set up by the Customs Service and exploding.

CNN published some pictures of what appears to be a Border Patrol checkpoint and the charred shell of a vehicle.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was sending city police officers (NYPD) as reinforcements, although he does not have jurisdiction, and in an apparent reaction to what happened, he announced increased security throughout the city.

“The NYPD and our partners have already increased security, and the city is on heightened alert due to the upcoming holiday, so the public will see increased security at locations throughout New York City, including points of entry and exit into and out of the city,” Adams said.

He added that this could cause traffic congestion on one of the busiest weekends of the year for the Thanksgiving holiday. EFE

fjo/mcd/ics