Daniel Ortega’s government bans Miss Nicaragua director from returning to the country

San José, Nov. 24 (EFE) – The government headed by Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, banned Miss Nicaragua director Karen Celebertti from entering the country when she was about to return from Mexico with her daughter after the triumph of Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios Cornejo as Miss Universe 2023.

Celebertti, finalist of Miss Nicaragua in 1991 and representative of the Miss Universe franchise in the country since 2001, was detained on Thursday at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua along with her daughter and was subsequently returned to Mexico, sources close to the pageant organizer confirmed to EFE on Friday.

The Directorate of Migration and Foreigners Affairs prevented her from entering the country, along with her daughter, when both returned to Nicaragua after participating in activities related to the Miss Universe pageant, according to the digital platform Mosaico CSI.

The Mexican airline Aeromexico did not inform them of this decision by email, as has happened to dozens of Nicaraguans since April 2018, when demonstrations against the Ortega government broke out, according to the media outlet.

Both Celebertti and the Miss Nicaragua franchise have not commented on the travel ban. Neither has the Ortega government.

Celebertti was part of the delegation of Nicaraguans and the franchise that traveled to El Salvador on Saturday to support Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, who was elected Miss Universe.

Who is Karen Celebertti?

After the pageant in San Salvador, the director of the modeling agency Silhuetas accompanied the new Miss Universe on a promotional tour in Miami (USA) and Mexico, as part of the commitments of the new universal beauty queen.

From Mexico, the newly crowned Miss Universe traveled to New York (USA), where she will live for a year to fulfill her commitments with the international franchise, and Celebertti was to return to Nicaragua.

According to Mosaico CSI, Celebertti’s mother, husband and son returned to Nicaragua without incident on Sunday, November 19.

Celebertti, originally from the department of Matagalpa in northern Nicaragua, was briefly detained on March 16, 2019, along with dozens of critics and opponents of the Ortega government, as part of the country’s socio-political crisis, when she demanded the release of political prisoners in Managua.

Government Reactions

The government in Managua celebrated the triumph of the Nicaraguan as Miss Universe 2023 on Sunday, emphasizing that “Nicaragua celebrates with its queen!

However, two days ago, Vice President Murillo denounced the people who, for political reasons, are exalting the most beautiful woman on the planet, because, in her opinion, “they intend to turn a beautiful and well-deserved moment of pride and celebration into a destructive coup”.

Last Tuesday, Nicaraguan authorities banned two muralists from painting an artistic mural in honor of the recently voted Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe.

Sheynnis Palacios, 23, a social communications graduate of the closed Jesuit Central American University (UCA) in Managua, where she played volleyball, is the first Nicaraguan and Central American to win Miss Universe, whose 2023 edition was held Saturday night in El Salvador. EFE

