North Korea holds local elections featuring more than one candidate for 1st time

Seoul, Nov 26 (EFE).- North Koreans went to the polls on Sunday to elect provincial governors, mayors and deputies of local assemblies with than one candidate in some districts for the first time.

“All the electors should actively participate in the election of deputies to the local People’s Assembly with high political enthusiasm and thus fulfill their duty as citizens of the Republic with dignity in consolidating our people’s sovereignty like a rock,” official newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial on Sunday.

The article also urged voters to reflect on “the love and consideration they received from the Party and the state through the elections.”

North Korea has held these local elections every four years since 1999 and the number of seats is determined by the population of each area, although the process is considered a mere formality since the candidates are previously selected by the ruling Workers’ Party, led by Kim Jong-un.

Until now, there was only one candidate in each district but this year some districts had two in an apparent attempt to introduce some competition.

“We must strengthen the people’s government in every way in accordance with the requirements of the times and the development of the revolution and constantly enhance its functions and roles,” Kim said, according to Rodong, which noted that the elections marked “another milestone in remarkably strengthening the people’s government in line with the demands of a new era of self-respect and prosperity.”

“The newly elected deputies of the local people’s assemblies should do more for the Party, the revolution and the people, conscious of the great faith and expectation of the people who have put them forward as representatives of local sovereignty,” the editorial added.

South Korea’s ministry of unification, in charge of relations with the North, believes that the change regarding the candidates, made under a recent amendment of the North Korean election law, does not indicate the introduction of free elections, but is an attempt to manage public opinion amid the country’s prolonged economic difficulties, local news agency Yonhap reported. EFE

asb-mra/pd